Utah 72, Washington St. 66

WASHINGTON ST. (14-7)

Motuga 1-5 0-0 3, Murekatete 5-8 2-2 12, Charlisse Leger-Walker 6-13 3-5 15, Krystal Leger-Walker 2-9 2-2 6, Teder 4-11 5-6 16, Levy 0-0 0-0 0, Nankervis 0-0 0-0 0, Sarver 0-1 2-2 2, Wallack 3-6 1-2 9, Woods 0-1 1-2 1, Clarke 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 22-57 16-21 66

UTAH (13-7)

Johnson 3-9 2-2 8, Rees 1-1 2-2 4, Kneepkens 3-12 0-0 9, McQueen 1-2 0-0 3, Vieira 2-6 2-2 6, McFarland 3-5 3-3 9, Young 3-4 1-2 9, Jackson 2-3 0-0 5, Maxwell 3-7 4-6 12, Palmer 2-8 3-3 7, Totals 23-57 17-20 72

Washington St. 18 9 12 27 — 66 Utah 21 17 20 14 — 72

3-Point Goals_Washington St. 6-22 (Motuga 1-2, C.Leger-Walker 0-4, K.Leger-Walker 0-4, Teder 3-7, Sarver 0-1, Wallack 2-4), Utah 9-21 (Johnson 0-2, Kneepkens 3-5, McQueen 1-1, Vieira 0-3, Young 2-2, Jackson 1-1, Maxwell 2-4, Palmer 0-3). Assists_Washington St. 17 (Teder 6), Utah 14 (Rees 4). Fouled Out_Washington St. Motuga, C.Leger-Walker, Utah McFarland. Rebounds_Washington St. 31 (Teder 6), Utah 43 (Rees 11). Total Fouls_Washington St. 24, Utah 22. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,043.

