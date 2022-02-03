Utah 84, Oregon St. 59

OREGON ST. (3-16)

Calloo 4-10 0-0 11, Silva 6-9 0-2 12, Akanno 2-7 3-3 7, Davis 2-8 0-0 5, Lucas 4-9 0-0 12, Taylor 3-7 1-1 7, Williams 1-3 0-0 3, Rand 0-2 0-2 0, Alatishe 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 22-56 6-10 59.

UTAH (9-14)

Carlson 5-12 2-2 12, Anthony 2-7 1-2 5, Madsen 2-4 0-0 6, Stefanovic 5-11 0-0 15, Worster 5-8 2-2 13, Gach 3-7 3-4 11, Jenkins 4-8 3-3 13, Battin 3-6 0-0 9, Brenchley 0-0 0-0 0, Thioune 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 11-13 84.

Halftime_Utah 46-33. 3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 9-25 (Lucas 4-7, Calloo 3-4, Williams 1-3, Davis 1-4, Taylor 0-1, Rand 0-2, Akanno 0-4), Utah 15-35 (Stefanovic 5-9, Battin 3-6, Madsen 2-4, Gach 2-5, Jenkins 2-6, Worster 1-3, Anthony 0-1, Carlson 0-1). Rebounds_Oregon St. 28 (Silva 8), Utah 38 (Anthony 11). Assists_Oregon St. 11 (Davis 5), Utah 21 (Gach 10). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 13, Utah 10. A_7,388 (15,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.