Utah St. 78, San Jose St. 62

SAN JOSE ST. (7-13)

Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 3-9 0-0 6, Cardenas Torre 3-4 1-2 9, Moore 4-10 2-3 10, Smith 5-8 0-0 14, Gorener 3-8 0-0 9, Amey 4-9 2-3 11, O’Garro 1-1 1-4 3. Totals 23-50 6-12 62.

UTAH ST. (14-9)

Bean 7-16 2-3 18, Horvath 8-16 3-3 19, Ashworth 3-10 0-0 9, Bairstow 3-6 0-0 6, Eytle-Rock 4-8 0-0 11, Jones 3-5 0-0 6, Shulga 3-3 0-1 8, Hamoda 0-1 1-2 1, Dorius 0-1 0-2 0, Odom 0-0 0-0 0, Thelissen 0-0 0-0 0, Wagstaff 0-1 0-0 0, Zapala 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-67 6-11 78.

Halftime_Utah St. 34-33. 3-Point Goals_San Jose St. 10-20 (Smith 4-7, Gorener 3-7, Cardenas Torre 2-2, Amey 1-2, Moore 0-1, Robinson 0-1), Utah St. 10-29 (Eytle-Rock 3-6, Ashworth 3-9, Shulga 2-2, Bean 2-3, Hamoda 0-1, Wagstaff 0-1, Horvath 0-2, Jones 0-2, Bairstow 0-3). Rebounds_San Jose St. 27 (Cardenas Torre, Moore, Amey 5), Utah St. 36 (Bean, Horvath 11). Assists_San Jose St. 12 (Moore 6), Utah St. 24 (Bean, Horvath 5). Total Fouls_San Jose St. 14, Utah St. 11. A_8,466 (10,270).

