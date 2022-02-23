Utah St. 81, New Mexico 56

NEW MEXICO (11-17)
Allen-Tovar 5-8 0-2 11, House 1-8 0-0 2, Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Mashburn 5-15 2-4 13, Singleton 2-5 0-0 4, Jenkins 5-12 0-0 12, Todd 3-8 1-2 7, Forsling 0-0 0-2 0, Seck 2-3 0-0 4, Francis 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 24-66 3-10 56.
UTAH ST. (16-13)
Bean 9-13 1-1 21, Horvath 8-10 1-1 19, Ashworth 4-5 0-0 10, Bairstow 5-8 2-3 12, Eytle-Rock 2-6 1-1 5, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 1-3 0-0 3, Shulga 1-4 0-0 2, Hamoda 1-4 0-0 3, Zapala 1-3 0-0 2, Dorius 0-2 2-2 2, Odom 0-1 0-0 0, Thelissen 0-1 0-0 0, Wagstaff 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 32-61 9-10 81.
Halftime_Utah St. 38-21. 3-Point Goals_New Mexico 5-17 (Jenkins 2-7, Johnson 1-1, Allen-Tovar 1-2, Mashburn 1-3, Francis 0-1, House 0-1, Seck 0-1, Singleton 0-1), Utah St. 8-22 (Ashworth 2-3, Bean 2-3, Horvath 2-3, Hamoda 1-3, Miller 1-3, Jones 0-1, Shulga 0-1, Bairstow 0-2, Eytle-Rock 0-3). Fouled Out_Todd. Rebounds_New Mexico 33 (Allen-Tovar 6), Utah St. 40 (Bean 10). Assists_New Mexico 11 (Mashburn 3), Utah St. 23 (Ashworth 6). Total Fouls_New Mexico 15, Utah St. 12. A_7,102 (10,270).
