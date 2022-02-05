Utah St. 90, UNLV 75

UNLV (13-9)

Hamm 3-5 0-0 7, Iwuakor 1-1 0-0 2, Hamilton 11-21 7-10 33, McCabe 4-7 2-2 13, Nuga 0-1 0-0 0, Muoka 2-2 0-0 4, Webster 2-6 5-5 10, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Gilbert 2-7 0-0 6, Baker 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 14-17 75.

UTAH ST. (14-9)

Bean 11-15 5-6 32, Horvath 5-8 5-8 17, Ashworth 6-10 0-1 14, Bairstow 6-8 2-2 14, Eytle-Rock 2-4 2-2 7, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Shulga 0-2 2-4 2, Dorius 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-50 16-23 90.

Halftime_Utah St. 40-38. 3-Point Goals_UNLV 11-26 (Hamilton 4-7, McCabe 3-5, Gilbert 2-5, Hamm 1-2, Webster 1-4, Nuga 0-1, Baker 0-2), Utah St. 10-22 (Bean 5-7, Horvath 2-4, Ashworth 2-6, Eytle-Rock 1-2, Bairstow 0-1, Shulga 0-2). Rebounds_UNLV 22 (Hamm, Hamilton 5), Utah St. 27 (Bean 9). Assists_UNLV 16 (McCabe 9), Utah St. 22 (Ashworth 7). Total Fouls_UNLV 22, Utah St. 19.

