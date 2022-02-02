Trending:
Utah State plays San Jose State, seeks 4th straight victory

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 2:22 am
1 min read
      

San Jose State Spartans (7-13, 0-8 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (13-9, 4-5 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State is looking to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against San Jose State.

The Aggies have gone 6-4 in home games. Utah State ranks fourth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 33.0 rebounds. Justin Bean leads the Aggies with 9.8 boards.

The Spartans are 0-8 against MWC opponents. San Jose State has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Aggies and Spartans meet Thursday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Ashworth averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Bean is averaging 18 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Utah State.

Omari Moore is averaging 13.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Spartans. Trey Anderson is averaging 6.5 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Spartans: 1-9, averaging 60.1 points, 25.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

