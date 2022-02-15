Trending:
Utah State visits San Diego State following Horvath’s 29-point showing

The Associated Press
February 15, 2022 1:42 am
Utah State Aggies (15-11, 6-7 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (15-6, 7-3 MWC)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego State -3.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State visits the San Diego State Aztecs after Brandon Horvath scored 29 points in Utah State’s 85-72 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Aztecs have gone 11-1 at home. San Diego State averages 65.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Aggies are 6-7 against conference opponents. Utah State is 7-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Aggies won the last meeting 75-57 on Jan. 27. Steven Ashworth scored 17 points to help lead the Aggies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Bradley averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Trey Pulliam is averaging 8.3 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games for San Diego State.

Justin Bean is averaging 18.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Aggies. Horvath is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 65.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

