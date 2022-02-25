Utah Valley hosts Cal Baptist in conference showdown

Cal Baptist Lancers (15-13, 5-10 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (18-9, 9-6 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fardaws Aimaq and the Utah Valley Wolverines host Daniel Akin and the Cal Baptist Lancers in WAC action Saturday.

The Wolverines have gone 10-2 at home. Utah Valley is fifth in the WAC scoring 73.0 points while shooting 45.9% from the field.

The Lancers are 5-10 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist averages 72.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Lancers won 75-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Tre Armstrong led the Lancers with 28 points, and Aimaq led the Wolverines with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aimaq is averaging 19.2 points and 13.7 rebounds for the Wolverines. Connor Harding is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

Akin is averaging 12.2 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Lancers. Ty Rowell is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 69.3 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Lancers: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

