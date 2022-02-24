Trending:
Utah Valley St. 67, Seattle 52

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 10:28 pm
SEATTLE (21-8)

Chatfield 0-1 0-0 0, Udenyi 4-7 0-2 8, Trammell 3-19 3-6 11, Tyson 1-9 0-0 2, Grigsby 3-6 2-3 10, Pandza 1-5 0-0 3, Brown 2-7 0-0 4, Rajkovic 1-4 4-4 6, Williamson 2-4 2-2 8, Levis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-62 11-17 52.

UTAH VALLEY ST. (18-9)

Fuller 1-4 0-2 2, Aimaq 8-14 2-2 19, Harding 3-9 0-0 6, Harmon 6-14 4-5 17, Nield 1-3 0-0 3, McClanahan 1-6 2-7 5, Farrer 2-3 4-4 9, McCord 2-2 0-0 5, Ceaser 0-2 0-0 0, Battle 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 24-58 13-22 67.

Halftime_Utah Valley St. 28-24. 3-Point Goals_Seattle 7-30 (Grigsby 2-4, Williamson 2-4, Trammell 2-11, Pandza 1-4, Brown 0-2, Rajkovic 0-2, Tyson 0-3), Utah Valley St. 6-16 (Farrer 1-1, McCord 1-1, Aimaq 1-2, Harmon 1-2, Nield 1-2, McClanahan 1-3, Battle 0-1, Ceaser 0-1, Harding 0-3). Rebounds_Seattle 36 (Williamson 9), Utah Valley St. 46 (Aimaq 18). Assists_Seattle 10 (Udenyi, Trammell 3), Utah Valley St. 18 (Harding 7). Total Fouls_Seattle 25, Utah Valley St. 18. A_2,547 (8,500).

