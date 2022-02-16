Utah Valley St. 69, Tarleton St. 56

UTAH VALLEY ST. (17-8)
Fuller 4-5 2-4 10, Aimaq 9-14 4-5 22, Harding 2-6 4-4 9, Harmon 1-6 0-0 2, Nield 4-12 1-1 12, McClanahan 3-4 1-2 9, Ceaser 2-2 0-0 5, McCord 0-1 0-0 0, Battle 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 12-16 69.
TARLETON ST. (11-15)
Hicks 4-15 5-8 14, Bogues 0-4 2-2 2, Hopkins 3-6 4-4 10, McDavid 3-9 0-0 7, Small 3-8 0-0 7, Gipson 4-10 3-6 14, Owens 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 18-54 14-20 56.
Halftime_35-35. 3-Point Goals_Utah Valley St. 7-19 (Nield 3-9, McClanahan 2-2, Ceaser 1-1, Harding 1-4, Battle 0-1, Fuller 0-1, McCord 0-1), Tarleton St. 6-24 (Gipson 3-7, McDavid 1-4, Small 1-5, Hicks 1-7, Bogues 0-1). Rebounds_Utah Valley St. 44 (Aimaq 20), Tarleton St. 19 (Gipson 6). Assists_Utah Valley St. 18 (Harding 5), Tarleton St. 13 (Hicks, Gipson 5). Total Fouls_Utah Valley St. 14, Tarleton St. 17. A_3,017 (2,400).
