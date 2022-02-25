Trending:
Vancouver routs Calgary 7-1, ends Flames’ 10-game win streak

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — J.T. Miller scored on a penalty shot and finished with two goals and two assists as the Vancouver Canucks beat Calgary 7-1 Thursday night, snapping the Flames’ 10-game winning streak.

Elias Pettersson had two goals and an assist, Bo Horvat scored twice and Conor Garland added a goal for Vancouver. Quinn Hughes and Brock Boeser, who was playing in his 300th career game, each had two assists. Thatcher Demko stopped 29 saves for Vancouver.

Andrew Mangiapane scored for the Flames, who had outscored their opponents 43-14 during their win streak. Jacob Markstrom made 18 saves against his former team before being replaced in the third period due to an equipment issue. Dan Vladar stopped 13 of-16 shots in relief.

Mangiapane ruined Demko’s shutout with just over two minutes left, picking off an errant pass in the neutral zone and putting a wraparound shot into the net or his 26th goal of the season.

NOTES: Calgary’s Erik Gudbranson sent Jason Dickinson hard into the boards midway through the second period and the Vancouver forward crumpled to the ice with an apparent leg injury. He left the ice on his own and did not return. … Miller extended his point streak to five games. He has four goals and six assists during the stretch. … The Canucks marked Black History Month with a special warm-up jersey on Thursday and a ceremonial puck drop by Claude Vilgrain, the first Black player in franchise’s history.

Flames: Host Minnesota on Saturday night.

Canucks: At New York Rangers on Sunday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

