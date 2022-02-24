Vanderbilt 63, No. 15 Florida 59

FLORIDA (20-8)
Dut 0-0 0-0 0, Merritt 1-7 0-2 2, Broughton 5-16 0-0 14, Rickards 5-11 0-0 12, Smith 8-14 1-2 18, de Oliveira 1-4 1-1 3, Toonders 1-2 0-0 2, Moore 0-1 2-2 2, Rimdal 0-4 0-0 0, Warren 0-1 0-0 0, Wyche 3-4 0-0 6, Totals 24-64 4-7 59
VANDERBILT (13-16)
Alexander 5-14 0-2 11, Smith 3-5 0-0 6, Sacha Washington 8-15 0-0 16, Cambridge 5-8 4-8 14, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Chambers 1-1 0-0 2, LaChance 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 2-9 6-6 10, Demi Washington 0-2 0-0 0, Flournoy 1-1 1-2 4, Totals 25-55 11-18 63
|Florida
|9
|18
|19
|13
|—
|59
|Vanderbilt
|16
|15
|17
|15
|—
|63
3-Point Goals_Florida 7-24 (Merritt 0-2, Broughton 4-11, Rickards 2-4, Smith 1-2, de Oliveira 0-1, Rimdal 0-4), Vanderbilt 2-11 (Alexander 1-4, Cambridge 0-2, Moore 0-4, Flournoy 1-1). Assists_Florida 13 (Smith 6), Vanderbilt 10 (Cambridge 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Florida 39 (Smith 7), Vanderbilt 35 (S.Washington 11). Total Fouls_Florida 16, Vanderbilt 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,783.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.