Vanderbilt 70, Missouri 62

MISSOURI (9-14)
Brazile 2-7 0-0 5, Ko.Brown 2-5 5-6 9, Coleman 2-7 0-0 4, Davis 2-10 0-0 4, Gordon 4-7 0-0 9, DeGray 3-9 0-0 7, Pickett 7-10 1-4 15, Ka.Brown 2-4 1-2 7, Keita 1-2 0-0 2, Brookshire 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 7-12 62.
VANDERBILT (13-10)
Millora-Brown 2-3 6-10 10, Stute 3-8 3-4 11, Chatman 2-7 5-6 10, Pippen 6-13 5-9 19, Wright 3-8 4-4 11, Dezonie 1-1 0-0 3, Robbins 0-2 1-2 1, Thomas 1-2 0-0 3, Frank 1-1 0-0 2, Lawrence 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-45 24-35 70.
Halftime_Vanderbilt 27-22. 3-Point Goals_Missouri 5-25 (Ka.Brown 2-3, Brazile 1-3, Gordon 1-3, DeGray 1-5, Keita 0-1, Ko.Brown 0-2, Pickett 0-2, Coleman 0-3, Davis 0-3), Vanderbilt 8-18 (Pippen 2-4, Stute 2-5, Dezonie 1-1, Thomas 1-2, Wright 1-2, Chatman 1-4). Fouled Out_Ko.Brown, Pickett. Rebounds_Missouri 26 (Ko.Brown 9), Vanderbilt 36 (Millora-Brown, Wright 11). Assists_Missouri 9 (DeGray, Ka.Brown 3), Vanderbilt 9 (Pippen 4). Total Fouls_Missouri 27, Vanderbilt 14. A_6,406 (14,316).
