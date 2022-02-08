VCU 73, Rhode Island 64

RHODE ISLAND (12-9)
Makhi.Mitchell 5-13 1-5 11, Makhe.Mitchell 4-8 4-9 12, El-Amin 0-2 0-0 0, Leggett 3-8 2-5 10, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 12-29 64.
VCU (14-7)
Brown-Jones 2-3 0-0 4, Ward 5-6 3-3 13, Baldwin 2-6 2-4 7, Curry 9-11 7-10 28, Nunn 0-4 2-3 2. Totals 26-53 15-24 73.
Halftime_VCU 41-24. 3-Point Goals_Rhode Island 6-14 (Leggett 2-4), VCU 6-16 (Curry 3-3, Baldwin 1-2, Nunn 0-1). Rebounds_Rhode Island 34 (Makhe.Mitchell 10), VCU 38 (Ward 10). Assists_Rhode Island 14 (Makhi.Mitchell 1), VCU 17 (Baldwin 4). Total Fouls_Rhode Island 20, VCU 21.
