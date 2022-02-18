VCU 77, Richmond 57

RICHMOND (17-10)
Burton 4-9 5-8 13, Cayo 3-8 3-4 9, Golden 4-9 3-4 11, Gilyard 3-10 0-0 8, Gustavson 4-8 0-2 10, Sherod 2-7 0-0 6, Grace 0-4 0-0 0, Crabtree 0-0 0-0 0, Randolph 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 11-18 57.
VCU (18-7)
DeLoach 3-7 1-3 7, Williams 5-7 2-2 15, Baldwin 6-11 2-2 15, Curry 2-5 1-1 6, Nunn 3-9 3-3 9, Kern 2-8 3-3 7, Stockard 1-3 0-0 2, Tsohonis 2-6 0-0 5, Brown-Jones 4-5 3-4 11, Banks 0-0 0-0 0, Henderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 15-18 77.
Halftime_28-28. 3-Point Goals_Richmond 6-25 (Gustavson 2-4, Sherod 2-6, Gilyard 2-7, Golden 0-2, Burton 0-3, Grace 0-3), VCU 6-14 (Williams 3-5, Curry 1-2, Baldwin 1-3, Tsohonis 1-3, Nunn 0-1). Rebounds_Richmond 30 (Burton 11), VCU 39 (DeLoach, Brown-Jones 7). Assists_Richmond 12 (Gilyard 4), VCU 14 (Baldwin 5). Total Fouls_Richmond 16, VCU 18. A_7,637 (7,637).
