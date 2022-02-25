Trending:
VCU faces UMass, aims for 5th straight road win

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 2:22 am
1 min read
      

VCU Rams (19-7, 12-3 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (12-14, 5-9 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU hits the road against UMass trying to prolong its four-game road winning streak.

The Minutemen are 9-4 in home games. UMass ranks second in the A-10 shooting 38.8% from deep, led by Cairo McCrory shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Rams are 12-3 against A-10 opponents. VCU averages 65.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Minutemen and Rams match up Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Fernandes is averaging 13.9 points and 5.5 assists for the Minutemen. Rich Kelly is averaging 8.1 points over the past 10 games for UMass.

Vince Williams is scoring 13.0 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Rams. KeShawn Curry is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Rams: 9-1, averaging 70.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

