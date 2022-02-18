VCU hosts Richmond following Curry’s 21-point outing

Richmond Spiders (17-9, 8-5 A-10) at VCU Rams (17-7, 10-3 A-10)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VCU -2.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: VCU plays the Richmond Spiders after KeShawn Curry scored 21 points in VCU’s 66-61 win over the Fordham Rams.

The Rams have gone 8-4 in home games. VCU ranks third in the A-10 with 33.6 points per game in the paint led by Curry averaging 6.5.

The Spiders have gone 8-5 against A-10 opponents. Richmond is eighth in the A-10 allowing 69.2 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Rams won the last meeting 64-62 on Jan. 29. Vince Williams scored 22 points points to help lead the Rams to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 13.1 points, six rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Rams. Curry is averaging 8.5 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 57.5% over the last 10 games for VCU.

Tyler Burton is shooting 46.6% and averaging 16.8 points for the Spiders. Jacob Gilyard is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 66.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Spiders: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

