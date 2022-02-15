VCU plays Fordham, aims for 4th straight road win

VCU Rams (16-7, 9-3 A-10) at Fordham Rams (11-12, 4-7 A-10)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fordham -7.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: VCU will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the VCU Rams face Fordham.

The Fordham Rams have gone 6-3 in home games. Fordham is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The VCU Rams have gone 9-3 against A-10 opponents. VCU scores 64.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Fordham Rams and VCU Rams face off Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Quisenberry is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Fordham Rams. Kyle Rose is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 8.8 points, 4.3 assists and 2.5 steals for the VCU Rams. Vince Williams is averaging 10.2 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 56.6% over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fordham Rams: 3-7, averaging 61.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

VCU Rams: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

