Vegas closes first half of season with 5-2 win over Buffalo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone, Jonathan Marchessault and Brett Howden each had a goal and an assist and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Tuesday night.

With the win, Vegas moved into sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division with 57 points, two ahead of Anaheim.

Reilly Smith and Keegan Kolesar also scored for the Golden Knights. Robin Lehner made 30 saves and won for the fourth time in five starts.

Alex Tuch, who was traded from Vegas to Buffalo on Nov. 4, and John Hayden scored for the Sabres. Craig Anderson, who stopped 29 shots, remains one win shy of the 297th of his career, which would pass Ron Hextall for 40th all-time in NHL history.

The Golden Knights wasted no time as they transitioned into their own zone with relative ease, and a perfectly executed tic-tac-toe pass attack ended with Smith tapping home the game-opening goal just 33 seconds into the contest.

Howden made it 2-0 late in the first period when he gathered the loose puck, skated across the slot and scored his third goal in his last three games. Howden extended his point streak to four games, during which he has three goals and three assists.

Marchessault made it 3-0 with a power-play goal when he caught Anderson out of position and whipped home his 20th of the season. Shortly after, it was Kolesar grabbing a pass from behind the net delivered by Howden and punching it in to extend the lead to 4-0.

Tuch ruined Lehner’s shutout bid late in the second when his snap shot from the right circle found the back of the net. Since making his debut with the Sabres on Dec. 29, Tuch has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 13 games, including eight points (four goals, four assists) in his last six contests.

Vegas struck early in a period for a third time, when Max Pacioretty took the puck behind the Buffalo net and fed Stone in front, who scored his eighth.

Hayden’s goal late in the third closed out the scoring.

UP NEXT

Buffalo: Hosts Columbus on Feb. 10 after the All-Star break.

Vegas: Travels to play Edmonton on Feb. 8 following the All-Star break.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

