Vermont 66, Binghamton 49

VERMONT (23-5)
Davis 7-14 5-7 19, Powell 1-2 0-2 2, Mazzulla 1-5 0-0 2, Shungu 6-15 2-2 16, Sullivan 1-5 0-0 2, Duncan 2-6 4-6 8, Deloney 3-8 2-2 9, Fiorillo 0-1 2-2 2, Gibson 2-3 0-1 6, Patella 0-2 0-0 0, Guillory 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 15-22 66.
BINGHAMTON (11-14)
Akuwovo 1-3 1-3 3, Falko 0-2 0-0 0, Hinckson 3-7 4-4 11, McGriff 7-15 2-2 16, Petcash 2-8 0-0 5, Tinsley 1-3 0-3 3, Amos 1-5 0-0 2, Bertram 1-3 0-0 3, Beamer 1-8 2-2 4, Willis 1-1 0-0 2, Hjalmarsson 0-3 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-0 0, Brodsky 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-59 9-14 49.
Halftime_Vermont 37-17. 3-Point Goals_Vermont 5-24 (Gibson 2-3, Shungu 2-6, Deloney 1-5, Duncan 0-1, Fiorillo 0-1, Mazzulla 0-2, Sullivan 0-2, Davis 0-4), Binghamton 4-22 (Hinckson 1-1, Tinsley 1-1, Bertram 1-3, Petcash 1-5, Falko 0-1, McGriff 0-1, Hjalmarsson 0-2, Amos 0-3, Beamer 0-5). Fouled Out_McGriff, Beamer. Rebounds_Vermont 38 (Shungu 8), Binghamton 38 (McGriff, Petcash 8). Assists_Vermont 11 (Shungu, Deloney 3), Binghamton 10 (McGriff 3). Total Fouls_Vermont 16, Binghamton 20. A_1,855 (5,142).
