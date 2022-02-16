Vermont 71, New Hampshire 50

VERMONT (21-5)
Fiorillo 2-4 0-0 4, Powell 2-5 1-2 6, Duncan 4-6 0-1 8, Mazzulla 7-10 1-2 21, Shungu 9-13 1-1 22, Gibson 2-4 2-2 7, Deloney 1-4 0-0 3, Patella 0-0 0-0 0, Guillory 0-1 0-0 0, Lefebvre 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-48 5-8 71.
NEW HAMPSHIRE (12-11)
Guadarrama 4-11 0-0 10, Martinez 5-14 0-2 13, Mattos 2-4 0-0 4, Johnson 4-7 1-4 10, Tchoukuiengo 4-8 3-4 11, Foster 0-5 0-0 0, Lester 0-0 2-2 2, Q.Murphy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 6-12 50.
Halftime_Vermont 42-25. 3-Point Goals_Vermont 12-22 (Mazzulla 6-8, Shungu 3-5, Powell 1-2, Deloney 1-3, Gibson 1-3, Fiorillo 0-1), New Hampshire 6-15 (Martinez 3-4, Guadarrama 2-3, Johnson 1-4, Q.Murphy 0-1, Tchoukuiengo 0-1, Foster 0-2). Rebounds_Vermont 28 (Powell 9), New Hampshire 23 (Tchoukuiengo 9). Assists_Vermont 14 (Fiorillo, Powell, Duncan 3), New Hampshire 9 (Tchoukuiengo 6). Total Fouls_Vermont 12, New Hampshire 8. A_791 (3,000).
