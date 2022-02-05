Vermont 78, Mass.-Lowell 67

VERMONT (18-4)

Davis 8-11 2-2 20, Powell 4-9 2-2 12, Mazzulla 4-5 2-2 11, Shungu 9-15 2-3 24, Sullivan 1-4 0-0 2, Deloney 3-6 2-2 9, Duncan 0-2 0-0 0, Fiorillo 0-1 0-0 0, Patella 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-53 10-11 78.

MASS.-LOWELL (11-10)

Al.Blunt 6-15 3-3 19, Brooks 4-7 6-8 14, Mincey 1-4 0-1 2, Hikim 3-8 1-1 7, Thomas 3-7 0-0 9, E.Hammond 1-8 0-0 3, An.Blunt 1-3 2-2 5, Hall 3-7 2-2 8. Totals 22-59 14-17 67.

Halftime_Vermont 38-26. 3-Point Goals_Vermont 10-22 (Shungu 4-5, Davis 2-3, Powell 2-3, Mazzulla 1-2, Deloney 1-4, Duncan 0-1, Fiorillo 0-1, Sullivan 0-3), Mass.-Lowell 9-20 (Al.Blunt 4-6, Thomas 3-6, An.Blunt 1-2, E.Hammond 1-4, Hall 0-1, Hikim 0-1). Rebounds_Vermont 29 (Davis 8), Mass.-Lowell 27 (Hall 8). Assists_Vermont 16 (Duncan 4), Mass.-Lowell 8 (An.Blunt 3). Total Fouls_Vermont 16, Mass.-Lowell 15. A_602 (2,000).

