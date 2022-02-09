Vermont 82, Binghamton 51

BINGHAMTON (10-11)
White 3-7 0-0 6, Amos 1-5 0-0 2, Falko 6-16 1-1 14, Hinckson 3-7 0-0 7, Petcash 0-3 0-0 0, Bertram 2-9 0-0 6, Beamer 2-6 0-0 5, Tinsley 0-2 0-0 0, Hjalmarsson 2-4 0-0 4, Akuwovo 2-4 0-2 4, Willis 1-1 1-2 3, Brodsky 0-2 0-0 0, Hutchison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-66 2-5 51.
VERMONT (19-4)
Davis 5-8 0-0 11, Powell 3-7 2-4 10, Mazzulla 6-8 0-0 13, Shungu 4-9 0-0 11, Sullivan 2-3 3-3 7, Duncan 2-3 0-0 4, Deloney 2-7 3-4 7, Fiorillo 3-5 2-2 10, Patella 0-0 0-0 0, Gibson 3-4 0-0 7, Guillory 0-0 0-0 0, Lefebvre 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-55 10-13 82.
Halftime_Vermont 35-20. 3-Point Goals_Binghamton 5-23 (Bertram 2-5, Falko 1-3, Hinckson 1-3, Beamer 1-4, Brodsky 0-1, Tinsley 0-1, Amos 0-2, Hjalmarsson 0-2, Petcash 0-2), Vermont 10-20 (Shungu 3-4, Fiorillo 2-3, Powell 2-3, Gibson 1-1, Mazzulla 1-1, Davis 1-2, Duncan 0-1, Sullivan 0-1, Deloney 0-4). Rebounds_Binghamton 24 (White, Akuwovo 5), Vermont 39 (Mazzulla 8). Assists_Binghamton 7 (Falko 3), Vermont 20 (Davis, Sullivan 4). Total Fouls_Binghamton 13, Vermont 6. A_2,124 (3,266).
