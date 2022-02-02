Vermont 90, NJIT 67

NJIT (8-12)

Coleman 4-8 0-0 9, Diakite 2-4 0-0 4, Butler 6-13 1-2 16, Lee 2-4 2-3 7, O’Hearn 4-8 0-0 10, Faw 3-7 2-3 10, Gray 2-3 0-0 4, Mason 3-4 1-1 7, de Graaf 0-0 0-0 0, Faison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 6-9 67.

VERMONT (17-4)

Davis 6-8 2-2 16, Powell 1-5 0-0 2, Mazzulla 1-1 2-2 4, Shungu 5-10 2-2 14, Sullivan 1-6 0-0 3, Duncan 4-6 0-0 8, Fiorillo 2-4 0-0 6, Deloney 8-8 4-5 24, Patella 0-2 0-0 0, Beckett 3-4 0-0 6, Guillory 2-2 0-0 4, Gibson 1-3 1-2 3, Lefebvre 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-59 11-13 90.

Halftime_Vermont 49-22. 3-Point Goals_NJIT 9-23 (Butler 3-8, O’Hearn 2-3, Faw 2-5, Lee 1-2, Coleman 1-4, Gray 0-1), Vermont 11-23 (Deloney 4-4, Davis 2-3, Fiorillo 2-3, Shungu 2-4, Sullivan 1-5, Duncan 0-1, Gibson 0-1, Patella 0-1, Powell 0-1). Rebounds_NJIT 19 (Coleman 4), Vermont 29 (Powell 6). Assists_NJIT 10 (Coleman, Butler 3), Vermont 17 (Duncan 4). Total Fouls_NJIT 16, Vermont 16. A_2,036 (3,266).

