Vermont plays Albany (NY) on 13-game win streak

The Associated Press
February 11, 2022 3:42 am
1 min read
      

Vermont Catamounts (18-4, 11-0 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (10-14, 6-6 America East)

, ; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont will try to continue its 13-game win streak with a victory against Albany (NY).

The Great Danes are 3-6 in home games. Albany (NY) allows 65.5 points and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The Catamounts are 11-0 against America East opponents. Vermont averages 14.0 assists per game to lead the America East, paced by Isaiah Powell with 3.0.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Catamounts won 73-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 1. Ryan Davis led the Catamounts with 17 points, and Matt Cerruti led the Great Danes with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamel Horton is shooting 41.7% and averaging 11.7 points for the Great Danes. Cerruti is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

Powell is averaging 9.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Catamounts. Davis is averaging 17.7 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Catamounts: 10-0, averaging 83.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 56.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

