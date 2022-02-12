Vermont takes road win streak into matchup with Albany (NY)

Vermont Catamounts (18-4, 11-0 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (10-14, 6-6 America East)

, ; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Albany (NY) -11.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont will try to keep its five-game road win streak alive when the Catamounts take on Albany (NY).

The Great Danes have gone 3-6 in home games. Albany (NY) ranks second in the America East in team defense, giving up 65.5 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Catamounts are 11-0 against conference opponents. Vermont is sixth in the America East with 29.5 rebounds per game led by Isaiah Powell averaging 6.3.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Catamounts won the last matchup 73-61 on Feb. 1. Ryan Davis scored 17 points to help lead the Catamounts to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamel Horton is shooting 41.7% and averaging 11.7 points for the Great Danes. Matt Cerruti is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

Davis is averaging 16.9 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Catamounts. Ben Shungu is averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Catamounts: 10-0, averaging 83.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 56.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

