Villanova 72, No. 8 UConn 69

VILLANOVA (16-6)
Garzon 7-14 0-0 19, Herlihy 6-10 1-6 15, Siegrist 8-15 0-0 17, Mullin 3-6 0-0 8, Olsen 4-8 3-6 11, Cauley 0-0 0-0 0, Orihel 0-0 0-0 0, Runyan 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 29-56 4-12 72
UCONN (15-5)
Edwards 2-5 0-0 4, Fudd 11-20 3-3 29, Muhl 2-5 0-0 6, Westbrook 2-6 0-0 4, Williams 9-15 2-2 24, Juhasz 1-5 0-0 2, Totals 27-56 5-5 69
|Villanova
|25
|16
|21
|10
|—
|72
|UConn
|15
|19
|11
|24
|—
|69
3-Point Goals_Villanova 10-22 (Garzon 5-10, Herlihy 2-3, Siegrist 1-3, Mullin 2-3, Olsen 0-1, Runyan 0-2), UConn 10-20 (Fudd 4-8, Muhl 2-4, Westbrook 0-3, Williams 4-5). Assists_Villanova 18 (Olsen 7), UConn 14 (Muhl 6). Fouled Out_UConn Edwards. Rebounds_Villanova 37 (Siegrist 12), UConn 21 (Westbrook 5). Total Fouls_Villanova 13, UConn 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_8,473.
