Vinson sparks Northern Kentucky past Wright State 75-71

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Sam Vinson had 20 points as Northern Kentucky turned back Wright State 75-71 on Sunday.

Marques Warrick had 16 points and sank two foul shots with 10 seconds remaining to help the Norse (15-10, 11-5 Horizon League) notch their fifth straight win on the road. Bryson Langdon added 12 points and six assists, while Adrian Nelson scored 10.

Wright State scored 49 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Grant Basile had 25 points and nine rebounds to pace the Raiders (15-12, 12-6). Trey Calvin had 13 points, six rebounds and five steals. Tanner Holden added 13 points.

The Norse improve to 2-0 against the Raiders on the season. Northern Kentucky defeated Wright State 73-63 on Jan. 25.

