Virginia 67, Boston College 55

BOSTON COLLEGE (9-12)

Bickerstaff 2-4 0-0 4, Karnik 7-10 2-2 16, Ashton-Langford 2-8 2-2 7, Langford 4-7 2-2 11, Zackery 1-6 4-4 7, Galloway 2-8 2-2 8, Post 1-3 0-0 2, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-47 12-12 55.

VIRGINIA (13-9)

Gardner 5-13 7-7 17, Caffaro 1-2 2-2 4, Beekman 0-3 0-0 0, Clark 4-7 10-10 19, Franklin 5-10 0-0 12, Shedrick 4-7 5-8 13, Stattmann 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 19-43 26-29 67.

Halftime_Virginia 30-25. 3-Point Goals_Boston College 5-21 (Galloway 2-7, Langford 1-2, Ashton-Langford 1-4, Zackery 1-5, Bickerstaff 0-1, Jones 0-1, Karnik 0-1), Virginia 3-7 (Franklin 2-4, Clark 1-2, Stattmann 0-1). Fouled Out_Karnik. Rebounds_Boston College 25 (Bickerstaff 8), Virginia 26 (Shedrick 8). Assists_Boston College 7 (Karnik, Ashton-Langford, Langford 2), Virginia 10 (Beekman 7). Total Fouls_Boston College 21, Virginia 17.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.