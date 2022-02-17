Virginia 67, Duke 54

DUKE (15-10)
Akinbode-James 1-1 0-0 2, Gordon 3-8 0-0 8, Balogun 0-4 0-0 0, Day-Wilson 2-10 4-6 8, Taylor 3-10 5-6 11, Lewis 2-6 4-8 8, Williams 5-7 0-0 10, Finklea-Guity 0-0 0-0 0, de Jesus 2-6 0-0 5, Goodchild 0-2 0-0 0, Volker 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 19-56 13-20 54
VIRGINIA (4-20)
Clarkson 4-7 4-5 12, McLean 4-10 4-5 12, Miller 0-3 0-0 0, Toi 7-9 4-4 21, Valladay 4-11 3-5 11, Bristol 1-1 0-1 2, Parker 1-4 0-2 2, Dale 2-8 0-0 5, Lawson 0-0 2-2 2, Pitts 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-53 17-24 67
|Duke
|14
|14
|8
|18
|—
|54
|Virginia
|19
|19
|14
|15
|—
|67
3-Point Goals_Duke 3-22 (Gordon 2-7, Balogun 0-1, Day-Wilson 0-3, Taylor 0-6, de Jesus 1-3, Goodchild 0-2), Virginia 4-12 (Miller 0-1, Toi 3-3, Valladay 0-3, Dale 1-5). Assists_Duke 12 (Day-Wilson 6), Virginia 11 (Valladay 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Duke 36 (Lewis 7), Virginia 39 (McLean 14). Total Fouls_Duke 24, Virginia 16. Technical Fouls_Duke Williams 1, Virginia Parker 1. A_1,695.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.