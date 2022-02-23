Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Virginia plays No. 7 Duke following Gardner’s 23-point showing

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Duke Blue Devils (23-4, 13-3 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (17-10, 11-6 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia -4.5; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia faces the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils after Jayden Gardner scored 23 points in Virginia’s 74-71 victory over the Miami Hurricanes.

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

The Cavaliers have gone 10-4 at home. Virginia is the leader in the ACC in team defense, giving up 60.1 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Blue Devils are 13-3 in ACC play. Duke is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Cavaliers won the last meeting 69-68 on Feb. 8. Gardner scored 17 points points to help lead the Cavaliers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gardner is averaging 15.3 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Kihei Clark is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.

Paolo Banchero is shooting 47.1% and averaging 16.9 points for the Blue Devils. AJ Griffin is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 65.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 75.4 points, 39.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

        Read more: Sports News

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|1 Kelley Barracks Tech Expo
3|1 From Zero To Science Without Worrying...
3|1 7 Requirements for Teams Researching...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!