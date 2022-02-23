Virginia Tech 62, Georgia Tech 58

VIRGINIA TECH (16-11)
Aluma 4-12 4-5 12, Mutts 2-4 0-0 4, Alleyne 4-10 1-2 12, Cattoor 2-10 2-3 7, Murphy 1-5 0-0 2, Maddox 5-7 1-1 12, Pedulla 3-7 0-0 7, N’Guessan 2-4 2-3 6. Totals 23-59 10-14 62.
GEORGIA TECH (11-17)
Howard 3-5 2-2 8, K.Moore 1-4 0-0 2, Devoe 8-14 2-3 18, Sturdivant 3-8 0-0 6, Usher 4-10 2-2 11, Coleman 2-4 1-2 6, Meka 0-2 0-0 0, J.Moore 1-3 1-2 4, Kelly 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 23-53 8-11 58.
Halftime_Georgia Tech 34-30. 3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 6-24 (Alleyne 3-7, Maddox 1-2, Pedulla 1-2, Cattoor 1-9, Aluma 0-1, Murphy 0-3), Georgia Tech 4-13 (Coleman 1-1, Kelly 1-1, J.Moore 1-2, Usher 1-4, K.Moore 0-1, Devoe 0-2, Sturdivant 0-2). Fouled Out_Howard. Rebounds_Virginia Tech 34 (Aluma 9), Georgia Tech 26 (Devoe 6). Assists_Virginia Tech 13 (Cattoor, Murphy 3), Georgia Tech 8 (Devoe 3). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 13, Georgia Tech 14.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.