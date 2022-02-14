Virginia Tech 62, Virginia 53

VIRGINIA (16-9)
Gardner 7-17 3-3 17, Caffaro 2-3 0-0 4, Beekman 4-8 2-2 10, Clark 1-9 0-0 2, Franklin 4-11 1-3 9, Shedrick 4-6 3-4 11, Poindexter 0-0 0-0 0, Stattmann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 9-12 53.
VIRGINIA TECH (16-10)
Aluma 10-14 4-5 24, Mutts 1-6 6-6 8, Alleyne 2-6 6-8 11, Cattoor 1-5 0-0 3, Murphy 2-6 1-2 7, Maddox 1-5 0-0 3, Pedulla 2-3 0-0 4, N’Guessan 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-46 17-21 62.
Halftime_Virginia 29-25. 3-Point Goals_Virginia 0-9 (Beekman 0-1, Franklin 0-3, Clark 0-5), Virginia Tech 5-20 (Murphy 2-5, Maddox 1-3, Alleyne 1-4, Cattoor 1-4, Mutts 0-1, Pedulla 0-1, Aluma 0-2). Rebounds_Virginia 29 (Gardner 14), Virginia Tech 26 (Aluma 8). Assists_Virginia 9 (Beekman 4), Virginia Tech 12 (Mutts 5). Total Fouls_Virginia 18, Virginia Tech 14.
