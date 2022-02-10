Virginia Tech 73, No. 11 Georgia Tech 63

GEORGIA TECH (18-6)
Cubaj 5-9 1-1 11, Hermosa 5-13 0-0 10, Bates 6-13 0-0 17, Lahtinen 8-19 1-1 21, Love 1-5 0-0 2, Wone Aranaz 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 26-61 2-2 63
VIRGINIA TECH (18-6)
Kitley 9-20 0-0 18, Amoore 7-11 2-4 21, Baines 1-2 0-0 2, King 1-3 0-0 3, Sheppard 3-7 4-4 12, Gregg 1-2 0-0 3, Lytle 0-0 0-0 0, Traylor 5-6 4-6 14, Totals 27-51 10-14 73
|Georgia Tech
|11
|10
|17
|25
|—
|63
|Virginia Tech
|22
|17
|15
|19
|—
|73
3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 9-22 (Bates 5-10, Lahtinen 4-10, Love 0-2), Virginia Tech 9-15 (Amoore 5-6, King 1-2, Sheppard 2-5, Gregg 1-1, Traylor 0-1). Assists_Georgia Tech 16 (Hermosa 6), Virginia Tech 16 (Amoore 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 29 (Cubaj 14), Virginia Tech 30 (Kitley 5, Sheppard 5). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 9, Virginia Tech 7. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,551.
