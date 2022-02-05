Virginia Tech 76, Pittsburgh 71

VIRGINIA TECH (12-10)

Aluma 2-4 1-2 6, Mutts 5-10 4-6 16, Alleyne 5-8 0-1 14, Cattoor 1-5 0-1 3, Murphy 7-10 3-4 20, Maddox 3-4 2-2 9, N’Guessan 1-2 0-0 3, Pedulla 2-2 0-0 5, Ojiako 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-45 10-16 76.

PITTSBURGH (8-15)

Gueye 3-8 5-6 13, Hugley 1-4 0-0 2, Burton 9-13 3-4 21, Ezeakudo 3-4 0-0 8, Odukale 8-11 4-4 25, Horton 0-3 0-0 0, Collier 1-1 0-0 2, Oladapo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-44 12-14 71.

Halftime_Virginia Tech 49-22. 3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 14-26 (Alleyne 4-7, Murphy 3-6, Mutts 2-3, Maddox 1-1, Pedulla 1-1, Aluma 1-2, N’Guessan 1-2, Cattoor 1-4), Pittsburgh 9-18 (Odukale 5-7, Ezeakudo 2-3, Gueye 2-6, Horton 0-1, Hugley 0-1). Rebounds_Virginia Tech 23 (Mutts 5), Pittsburgh 18 (Burton 6). Assists_Virginia Tech 15 (Murphy 4), Pittsburgh 11 (Burton 4). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 13, Pittsburgh 14.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.