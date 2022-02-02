Virginia Tech 81, Georgia Tech 66

GEORGIA TECH (9-11)

Howard 1-3 2-2 4, K.Moore 0-6 0-0 0, Devoe 11-19 3-3 30, Sturdivant 4-5 0-0 9, Usher 3-12 0-0 8, Coleman 2-5 1-1 6, Smith 3-7 2-2 9, Kelly 0-2 0-0 0, J.Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 8-8 66.

VIRGINIA TECH (12-10)

Aluma 8-11 8-9 24, Mutts 4-4 2-2 10, Alleyne 2-7 0-0 5, Cattoor 2-8 3-4 8, Murphy 6-10 2-2 18, N’Guessan 3-8 1-2 7, Maddox 2-4 1-3 6, Pedulla 1-1 0-0 3, Ojiako 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 17-22 81.

Halftime_Virginia Tech 46-35. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 10-25 (Devoe 5-9, Usher 2-6, Sturdivant 1-1, Coleman 1-2, Smith 1-3, Kelly 0-2, K.Moore 0-2), Virginia Tech 8-20 (Murphy 4-6, Pedulla 1-1, Maddox 1-2, Alleyne 1-4, Cattoor 1-7). Fouled Out_Usher. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 25 (Howard 6), Virginia Tech 32 (Mutts 8). Assists_Georgia Tech 8 (Sturdivant 3), Virginia Tech 16 (Mutts 4). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 23, Virginia Tech 11. A_6,887 (10,052).

