Virginia Tech 85, Boston College 62

BOSTON COLLEGE (15-8)

Soule 5-11 3-5 13, VanTimmeren 1-2 0-0 3, Gakdeng 1-6 2-2 4, Garraud 2-7 0-0 4, Swartz 6-17 5-5 18, Batts 0-0 0-0 0, Ford 0-3 0-0 0, Dickens 4-11 3-4 14, Daley 0-0 0-0 0, Ivey 0-0 0-0 0, Lacey 0-0 0-0 0, Waggoner 3-4 0-3 6, Totals 22-61 13-19 62

VIRGINIA TECH (16-6)

Kitley 8-13 11-12 27, Amoore 5-13 1-1 14, Baines 3-3 3-3 9, King 2-7 3-3 8, Sheppard 3-9 4-4 12, Gregg 1-3 4-4 6, Lytle 0-1 2-2 2, Traylor 2-3 3-4 7, Totals 24-52 31-33 85

Boston College 13 13 20 16 — 62 Virginia Tech 18 19 26 22 — 85

3-Point Goals_Boston College 5-18 (VanTimmeren 1-2, Garraud 0-3, Swartz 1-6, Dickens 3-7), Virginia Tech 6-20 (Amoore 3-7, King 1-6, Sheppard 2-6, Traylor 0-1). Assists_Boston College 3 (Ivey 2), Virginia Tech 10 (Amoore 4). Fouled Out_Boston College Soule, Virginia Tech King. Rebounds_Boston College 30 (Gakdeng 7), Virginia Tech 40 (Kitley 15). Total Fouls_Boston College 29, Virginia Tech 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,649.

