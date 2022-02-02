Trending:
Virginia Tech hosts Georgia Tech following Cattoor’s 27-point showing

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 2:02 am
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-11, 2-7 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (11-10, 3-7 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia Tech -10.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech plays the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Hunter Cattoor scored 27 points in Virginia Tech’s 85-72 win over the Florida State Seminoles.

The Hokies have gone 6-3 in home games. Virginia Tech ranks second in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 62.1 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Yellow Jackets are 2-7 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech ranks fifth in the ACC shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

The Hokies and Yellow Jackets meet Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cattoor averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 49.6% from beyond the arc. Keve Aluma is averaging 15.2 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Michael Devoe is averaging 17.9 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Yellow Jackets. Jordan Usher is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

