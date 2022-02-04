Virginia Tech visits Pittsburgh after Odukale’s 23-point outing

Virginia Tech Hokies (12-10, 4-7 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (8-14, 3-8 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the Virginia Tech Hokies after Femi Odukale scored 23 points in Pittsburgh’s 91-75 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Panthers have gone 7-7 at home. Pittsburgh is 6-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Hokies are 4-7 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech is ninth in the ACC scoring 70.5 points per game and is shooting 47.4%.

The Panthers and Hokies face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Hugley is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Jamarius Burton is averaging 10.1 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Keve Aluma is averaging 15.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Hokies. Justyn Mutts is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Hokies: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 26.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

