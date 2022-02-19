VMI 80, Chattanooga 75

VMI (16-12)
Stephens 2-4 2-3 6, Bonham 7-14 5-5 20, Conway 1-3 0-0 3, Curfman 5-14 0-0 14, Huff 8-15 1-2 22, Mans 3-4 0-0 9, Nussbaum 1-2 0-0 2, Rowe 2-3 0-1 4, Sisco 0-1 0-0 0, Arnold 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 8-11 80.
CHATTANOOGA (22-7)
Ayeni 0-2 0-0 0, Banks 3-8 0-0 7, Caldwell 1-5 0-0 3, Jean-Baptiste 8-18 0-0 18, M.Smith 9-18 8-8 28, Ledford 3-5 0-0 9, Diggs 4-6 0-0 8, Hankton 1-4 0-0 2, Stricklen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 8-8 75.
Halftime_VMI 37-29. 3-Point Goals_VMI 14-32 (Huff 5-8, Curfman 4-12, Mans 3-4, Conway 1-2, Bonham 1-4, Nussbaum 0-1, Rowe 0-1), Chattanooga 9-26 (Ledford 3-4, M.Smith 2-4, Jean-Baptiste 2-9, Banks 1-3, Caldwell 1-4, Ayeni 0-1, Stricklen 0-1). Rebounds_VMI 26 (Mans 5), Chattanooga 34 (M.Smith 10). Assists_VMI 11 (Bonham 6), Chattanooga 11 (Banks 5). Total Fouls_VMI 10, Chattanooga 10. A_3,651 (10,928).
