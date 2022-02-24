W. Illinois 88, Omaha 76

OMAHA (5-23)
Arop 4-5 2-2 10, Fidler 7-13 1-1 16, Brougham 1-2 2-2 4, Lemetti 5-15 2-3 14, Smith 4-7 0-0 11, Luedtke 2-5 0-0 6, Ferrarini 1-3 3-4 5, Hughes 0-5 1-2 1, Roe 2-2 0-0 4, Evans 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 28-59 11-14 76.
W. ILLINOIS (16-13)
Barisic 2-8 11-12 16, Carius 5-13 2-4 16, Pearson 7-8 4-7 18, Massner 6-18 7-8 20, Sandage 3-6 1-2 7, Dixon 5-7 1-1 11, Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Burrell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 26-34 88.
Halftime_W. Illinois 38-36. 3-Point Goals_Omaha 9-18 (Smith 3-4, Luedtke 2-4, Lemetti 2-6, Evans 1-1, Fidler 1-2, Ferrarini 0-1), W. Illinois 6-19 (Carius 4-10, Barisic 1-1, Massner 1-5, Lee 0-1, Sandage 0-2). Fouled Out_Sandage. Rebounds_Omaha 27 (Lemetti 7), W. Illinois 35 (Barisic 9). Assists_Omaha 8 (Lemetti 3), W. Illinois 13 (Massner 5). Total Fouls_Omaha 25, W. Illinois 17. A_621 (5,139).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.