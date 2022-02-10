W. Kentucky 76, FAU 69

FAU (15-9)
Goldin 2-5 0-0 4, Forrest 5-12 6-7 20, Greenlee 4-7 0-0 10, Martin 3-7 3-5 12, Winchester 3-7 0-0 6, Davis 4-12 0-1 9, Rosado 3-6 0-0 6, Baruti 1-4 0-0 2, Weatherspoon 0-2 0-0 0, Niang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 9-13 69.
W. KENTUCKY (13-11)
Hamilton 4-11 4-4 12, Sharp 7-7 1-2 15, Frampton 1-4 0-0 3, Justice 4-12 8-9 19, McKnight 7-16 3-4 18, Anderson 4-6 0-0 9, Brashear 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 16-19 76.
Halftime_W. Kentucky 30-27. 3-Point Goals_FAU 10-31 (Forrest 4-9, Martin 3-6, Greenlee 2-5, Davis 1-5, Baruti 0-1, Rosado 0-1, Weatherspoon 0-2, Winchester 0-2), W. Kentucky 6-19 (Justice 3-8, McKnight 1-2, Anderson 1-3, Frampton 1-3, Hamilton 0-3). Rebounds_FAU 27 (Davis 6), W. Kentucky 30 (Hamilton, Sharp 9). Assists_FAU 13 (Forrest 5), W. Kentucky 13 (Justice, McKnight 4). Total Fouls_FAU 18, W. Kentucky 12.
