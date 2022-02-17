W. Kentucky 77, Charlotte 67

CHARLOTTE (13-11)
Khalifa 4-8 2-2 12, Butler 8-13 2-3 21, Threadgill 2-4 0-0 5, Trapp 2-8 0-0 4, Young 8-18 1-1 18, Braswell 1-7 0-0 2, Vasic 0-3 0-3 0, Folkes 0-1 0-0 0, Cannon 2-2 1-1 5. Totals 27-64 6-10 67.
W. KENTUCKY (16-11)
Hamilton 5-9 2-4 15, Sharp 2-5 0-0 4, Frampton 3-6 2-2 9, Justice 6-11 3-6 20, McKnight 8-11 4-4 22, Anderson 3-7 1-1 7, Brashear 0-0 0-0 0, Cozart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-49 12-17 77.
Halftime_W. Kentucky 47-36. 3-Point Goals_Charlotte 7-25 (Butler 3-5, Khalifa 2-4, Threadgill 1-3, Young 1-4, Folkes 0-1, Braswell 0-4, Trapp 0-4), W. Kentucky 11-19 (Justice 5-8, Hamilton 3-4, McKnight 2-2, Frampton 1-4, Anderson 0-1). Fouled Out_Khalifa. Rebounds_Charlotte 28 (Young 11), W. Kentucky 28 (Hamilton, Sharp 7). Assists_Charlotte 18 (Young 7), W. Kentucky 13 (Justice 7). Total Fouls_Charlotte 14, W. Kentucky 9.
