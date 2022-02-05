W. Kentucky 77, Old Dominion 60

W. KENTUCKY (12-11)

Hamilton 3-9 2-2 9, Sharp 5-5 1-4 11, Frampton 5-8 0-0 14, Justice 6-16 2-2 18, McKnight 6-11 2-2 15, Anderson 2-4 2-2 7, Brashear 1-2 0-0 3, Cozart 0-0 0-0 0, Conrad 0-0 0-0 0, Olden 0-0 0-0 0, Stansbury 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 9-12 77.

OLD DOMINION (9-13)

Ezikpe 8-15 0-0 16, Trice 4-9 0-0 8, Hunter 3-7 0-0 7, Keyser 7-16 0-0 19, Long 4-9 2-5 10, Oliver 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Essien 0-0 0-0 0, Stines 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 2-5 60.

Halftime_W. Kentucky 33-26. 3-Point Goals_W. Kentucky 12-28 (Frampton 4-7, Justice 4-11, Brashear 1-2, McKnight 1-2, Anderson 1-3, Hamilton 1-3), Old Dominion 6-21 (Keyser 5-10, Hunter 1-4, Stines 0-1, Long 0-2, Oliver 0-2, Smith 0-2). Rebounds_W. Kentucky 27 (Anderson 8), Old Dominion 32 (Trice 13). Assists_W. Kentucky 17 (McKnight 6), Old Dominion 15 (Hunter 5). Total Fouls_W. Kentucky 6, Old Dominion 13. A_5,914 (8,472).

