W. Kentucky 78, Charlotte 59

W. KENTUCKY (10-11)

Hamilton 4-9 0-2 9, Sharp 1-1 0-0 2, Frampton 4-7 0-0 11, Justice 8-14 3-3 22, McKnight 6-9 2-2 14, Anderson 8-12 2-3 20, Brashear 0-2 0-0 0, Cozart 0-1 0-0 0, Stansbury 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-55 7-10 78.

CHARLOTTE (11-9)

Khalifa 1-6 0-0 2, Butler 6-11 2-4 14, Threadgill 1-3 0-0 2, Trapp 2-7 0-0 5, Young 6-15 4-4 17, Braswell 4-9 3-3 13, Vasic 0-1 0-0 0, Jallow 1-3 0-0 3, Cannon 1-2 0-0 3, Francois 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 9-11 59.

Halftime_W. Kentucky 43-19. 3-Point Goals_W. Kentucky 9-18 (Frampton 3-4, Justice 3-6, Anderson 2-3, Hamilton 1-3, Brashear 0-2), Charlotte 6-23 (Braswell 2-7, Jallow 1-1, Cannon 1-2, Trapp 1-4, Young 1-4, Butler 0-1, Threadgill 0-1, Vasic 0-1, Khalifa 0-2). Rebounds_W. Kentucky 27 (Anderson 8), Charlotte 28 (Khalifa 7). Assists_W. Kentucky 13 (McKnight 5), Charlotte 16 (Khalifa 4). Total Fouls_W. Kentucky 13, Charlotte 9.

