W. Kentucky 87, Southern Miss. 77

February 14, 2022 10:08 pm
W. KENTUCKY (15-11)

Hamilton 3-8 3-3 11, Sharp 3-4 1-2 7, Frampton 4-8 2-2 13, Justice 6-16 6-6 24, McKnight 9-14 8-10 26, Anderson 2-4 0-0 6, Cozart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 20-23 87.

SOUTHERN MISS. (6-18)

Moore 9-16 5-6 25, Pinckney 4-8 2-2 12, Stevenson 7-13 1-1 15, Arnold 1-3 0-0 2, Bolden 1-4 0-0 3, Napper 4-9 1-1 9, Pierre 3-10 0-0 9, Harris 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 30-66 9-10 77.

Halftime_W. Kentucky 46-38. 3-Point Goals_W. Kentucky 13-25 (Justice 6-10, Frampton 3-6, Anderson 2-3, Hamilton 2-4, McKnight 0-2), Southern Miss. 8-20 (Pierre 3-6, Moore 2-3, Pinckney 2-5, Bolden 1-4, Napper 0-2). Rebounds_W. Kentucky 27 (Sharp 9), Southern Miss. 36 (Moore 12). Assists_W. Kentucky 17 (Justice, McKnight 5), Southern Miss. 18 (Napper 11). Total Fouls_W. Kentucky 11, Southern Miss. 18. A_2,726 (8,095).

