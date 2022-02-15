W. Michigan 61, Akron 57, OT

AKRON (16-8)
Ali 1-10 2-4 5, E.Freeman 6-11 4-8 16, Castaneda 3-12 3-6 11, Tribble 2-4 0-0 4, Trimble 3-12 0-1 9, Bandaogo 3-4 3-4 9, Dawson 1-2 0-0 3, Clarke 0-3 0-0 0, Wynn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 12-23 57.
W. MICHIGAN (6-20)
Hastings 4-14 0-1 8, McMillan 4-11 4-5 14, Artis White 2-4 0-0 6, J.Freeman 2-5 0-1 5, Norman 5-15 7-8 19, Smith 3-8 0-2 7, Wright 1-3 0-0 2, Etchison 0-2 0-0 0, Lobsinger 0-1 0-0 0, Kolp 0-1 0-0 0, Martin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-65 11-17 61.
Halftime_Akron 29-26. 3-Point Goals_Akron 7-27 (Trimble 3-11, Castaneda 2-9, Dawson 1-2, Ali 1-4, Clarke 0-1), W. Michigan 8-22 (McMillan 2-2, Artis White 2-4, Norman 2-7, J.Freeman 1-2, Smith 1-4, Etchison 0-1, Hastings 0-2). Fouled Out_McMillan. Rebounds_Akron 42 (E.Freeman 18), W. Michigan 45 (Hastings 11). Assists_Akron 10 (E.Freeman 3), W. Michigan 9 (Artis White 4). Total Fouls_Akron 17, W. Michigan 19. A_1,269 (5,421).
