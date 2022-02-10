Wagner 69, Mount St. Mary’s 57

MOUNT ST. MARY’S (11-12)
M.Jefferson 2-5 2-2 6, Offurum 1-6 1-1 3, Opoku 1-5 4-7 6, Benjamin 5-9 3-5 16, Thomas 3-6 0-1 8, Leffew 4-10 0-0 9, Reaves 1-5 0-0 2, Barton 3-6 1-2 7, Elliott 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 20-53 11-19 57.
WAGNER (17-2)
Rogers 4-6 0-1 9, Hunt 1-5 1-2 3, Morales 7-13 5-6 21, Price-Noel 2-5 3-4 9, Williams 2-6 0-0 6, Martinez 5-11 2-2 13, Fletcher 3-3 0-0 6, Esquerra Trelles 0-1 0-0 0, Mason 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-52 11-15 69.
Halftime_Wagner 39-23. 3-Point Goals_Mount St. Mary’s 6-17 (Benjamin 3-5, Thomas 2-3, Leffew 1-4, Elliott 0-1, Offurum 0-1, Reaves 0-3), Wagner 8-18 (Morales 2-2, Price-Noel 2-4, Williams 2-4, Rogers 1-1, Martinez 1-3, Esquerra Trelles 0-1, Mason 0-1, Hunt 0-2). Fouled Out_Offurum. Rebounds_Mount St. Mary’s 28 (M.Jefferson 9), Wagner 30 (Rogers 10). Assists_Mount St. Mary’s 12 (Thomas 4), Wagner 12 (Morales 5). Total Fouls_Mount St. Mary’s 17, Wagner 18. A_1,944 (2,100).
