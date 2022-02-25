Wagner visits Bryant after Kiss’ 35-point performance

Wagner Seahawks (20-4, 13-2 NEC) at Bryant Bulldogs (19-9, 14-2 NEC)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant faces the Wagner Seahawks after Peter Kiss scored 35 points in Bryant’s 86-69 victory over the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers.

The Bulldogs are 10-1 in home games. Bryant is second in the NEC with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Charles Pride averaging 5.6.

The Seahawks are 13-2 against conference opponents. Wagner is the top team in the NEC with 38.0 points per game in the paint led by Alex Morales averaging 1.4.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Seahawks won the last meeting 84-81 on Jan. 7. Morales scored 24 points to help lead the Seahawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Hurtado is averaging 3.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Kiss is averaging 26.4 points over the last 10 games for Bryant.

Morales is shooting 51.6% and averaging 18.2 points for the Seahawks. Zaire Williams is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 85.3 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.