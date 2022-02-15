Wahl leads No. 15 Wisconsin against Indiana after 23-point performance

Wisconsin Badgers (19-5, 10-4 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (16-8, 7-7 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -3.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Wisconsin takes on the Indiana Hoosiers after Tyler Wahl scored 23 points in Wisconsin’s 73-65 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Hoosiers have gone 13-2 at home. Indiana ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 14.8 assists per game led by Xavier Johnson averaging 4.5.

The Badgers have gone 10-4 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin is 4-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Big Ten play. The Badgers won the last matchup 64-59 on Dec. 9. Jonathan Davis scored 23 points to help lead the Badgers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 10.4 points and 4.5 assists for the Hoosiers. Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 17.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Davis is shooting 43.1% and averaging 18.6 points for the Badgers. Brad Davison is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Badgers: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

